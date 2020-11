FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping speaks while taking part in an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army's participation in the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will strive to achieve major breakthroughs in key technologies, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Thursday.

China will build trading platforms for international financial assets, Xi was quoted as saying.