Communications Equipment
September 9, 2019 / 11:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Telecom joins hands with rival China Unicom to build 5G network

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two of China’s big three state telecommunications companies, China Telecom and China Unicom, on Monday entered an agreement to build a 5G mobile network in a bid to reduce costs.

China Telecom had last month said it was ready to join hands with its rivals to build the network.

Under the “co-build, co-share” deal, both parties will demarcate districts in 15 cities for the network construction, mainly with reference to their respective total scale of 4G base stations. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below