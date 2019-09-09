China Telecom joins hands with rival China Unicom to build 5G network

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two of China’s big three state telecommunications companies, China Telecom and China Unicom, on Monday entered an agreement to build a 5G mobile network in a bid to reduce costs.

China Telecom had last month said it was ready to join hands with its rivals to build the network.

Under the “co-build, co-share” deal, both parties will demarcate districts in 15 cities for the network construction, mainly with reference to their respective total scale of 4G base stations. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)