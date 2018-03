HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its capital expenditure for 2018 to amount to 75 billion yuan ($11.94 billion), a decline of 15.5 percent from last year.

The country’s third-largest telecommunications operator had reported a 3.3 percent rise in net profit for 2017 on growing subscriber numbers. ($1 = 6.2814 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)