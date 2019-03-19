Chinese Labor Unrest
China Telecom FY profit jumps 14 pct on data demand

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.9 rise in 2018 net profit, beating estimates, helped by growing data traffic and cloud service demand in the country.

Full-year net profit came in at 21.21 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), compared with 18.617 billion yuan in the previous year.

Meanwhile, 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv had an average forecast of 20.5 billion yuan.

Net profit for the December-quarter stood at 2.18 billion yuan.

Total revenue for the full year rose 3 percent to 377 billion yuan, against the average estimate of 380.6 billion yuan by 21 analysts on Refinitiv.

The state-controlled telecom operator announced a final dividend of HK$0.125 per share, up from HK$0.115 a year ago.

$1 = 6.7156 Chinese yuan Reporting by Sijia Jiang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

