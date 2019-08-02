Tencent, Nintendo to localise Switch games for China

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tencent and Nintendo said on Friday they were working together to localise the Japanese gaming firm’s classic Switch games for the Chinese market and set up a server through the Chinese company’s cloud service.

The two companies made the comments in a statement posted on their joint Weibo account, which did not mention when the console might be launched in China or its price.

Chinese tech giant Tencent won a key approval in April to start selling the Nintendo Switch in China, paving the way for the console to enter the world’s largest video games market two years after it was first released worldwide. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Pei Li; Editing by Himani Sarkar)