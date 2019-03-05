China suspends customs clearance for Tesla Model 3 imports - Caixin

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China’s customs authority has suspended customs clearance procedures for Model 3 cars built by Tesla Inc, the financial publication Caixin reported on Tuesday.

The report said the customs authority in Shanghai had found various irregularities in 1,600 imported Model 3 cars, including the improper labelling of the vehicles.

Tesla has been trying to roll out the Model 3 in China ahead of schedule in a bid to revive sales hit by Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The firm was not immediately available for comment.