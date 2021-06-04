What people said in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police banned a vigil commemorating the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square for a second year in a row.

People cycle in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, June 3, 2021. Picture shot through a window. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Following are some comments on the anniversary, which is particularly awkward for Beijing this year, as it celebrates 100 years of the Communist Party. Some residents declined to give their full name due to the sensitivity of the matter.

CHOW HANG TUNG, VICE-CHAIRWOMAN OF THE HONG KONG ALLIANCE IN SUPPORT OF PATRIOTIC DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENTS OF CHINA, ORGANISER OF THE ANNUAL VIGIL

“As long as they haven’t said candles are illegal, we will light a candle.

“It’s a sign of whether we can defend our bottom line of morality ... That’s the test.”

SUNNY CHEUNG, ACTIVIST IN EXILE, IN A TEXT MESSAGE TO REUTERS

“It is a battle against oblivion. For so long, HK has been the only place where can hold vigils to commemorate victims of the 6.4 and that defines HK as the only beacon of liberty and truth under the CCP’s governance.”

JAILED ACTIVIST JIMMY SHAM, VIA HIS FACEBOOK PAGE

“This June 4th, I will also light a cigarette at 8pm. We do not see the hope of democracy and freedom in a leader, a group, or a ceremony, every one of us is the hope of democracy and freedom.”

YAMINI MISHRA, AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL’S ASIA-PACIFIC REGIONAL DIRECTOR

“Once again, the Hong Kong authorities are using Covid-19 as a pretext to muzzle the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. People must not be punished for the simple act of lighting a candle in memory of the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown.”

“The arrests and convictions of those who took part in last year’s vigil, which was socially distanced and entirely peaceful, have been a violation of international law. This travesty of justice must not be repeated.”

MAK HOI-WAH, FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE ALLIANCE, WHO HELPS RUN THE JUNE 4TH MUSEUM, NOW CLOSED OVER A LICENSING PROBE

“There is chance that Hong Kong will not allow any June 4 commemorating event in the future.

“We are just trying our best.

“For the past 32 years, during the existence of Hong Kong Alliance, we did nothing illegal to harm the country and Hong Kong.”

YOU WEIJIE, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE TIANANMEN MOTHERS GROUP, SPEAKING TO PUBLIC BROADCASTER RTHK IN BEIJING

“Banning the rally for reasons other than relating to the epidemic, I think would be against humanity. The Hong Kong government should not intervene.

“We have to see how the government will handle the candlelight vigil in the future.

“I had already expected sooner or later the government would intervene, would stop people from commemorating June 4. Hong Kong now has the power, the strength or it thinks the time has come to stop the vigil, and wants people to forget about it.

“Perhaps the candlelight vigil can’t be held, but I believe in the hearts of Hong Kong people there will always be a candlelight, a righteous candlelight. Even if there’s no rally at Victoria Park, people will be remembering the massacre in their hearts and mourn for the victims.”

CHAN, 30, HEALTH WORKER, OUTSIDE VICTORIA PARK

“There will be some people lighting candles, but not many due to the heavy police presence. I will not go as I am afraid of being arrested.”

WONG, 60, RETIREE

Wong has been to more than 20 June 4 vigils and said he will light a candle in a place other than Victoria Park.

“The ban does not put out the candlelight in my heart.”