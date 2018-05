May 25 (Reuters) - China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said on Friday:

* It expects investors to take account of all factors that affect prices and make a reasonable judgment, amid recent fluctuations in cotton and apple futures trades

* It will continue to strengthen market supervision and said any violations will be punished Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s8rB6Z (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)