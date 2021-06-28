Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

China Tourism aims for $7 billion Hong Kong listing - sources

By Scott Murdoch

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

The Shanghai-listed company did not respond to a request for comment on the size of the deal.

The firm has lodged a filing for the listing with Hong Kong’s stock exchange. At $7 billion, it would be the city’s largest listing in nearly two years.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Additional reporting Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up