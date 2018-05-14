FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong gears up for another $10 bln IPO with planed China Tower flotation

Jennifer Hughes, Julie Zhu

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - China Tower, the world’s biggest operator of mobile phone towers, has applied to list its shares in Hong Kong in what could become the city’s second $10 billion offering this year.

The company, formed in 2014 with the merging of the towers operations of China’s three state-backed telecoms providers, filed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday.

The application comes a little more than a week after Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi filed for an IPO that could also raise as much as $10 billion.

It would be the first time the city has hosted two mega-flotations since 2010, when insurer AIA and Agricultural Bank of China raised $20 billion and $22 billion respectively, Thomson Reuters data shows.

China Tower is expected to seek a valuation of up to $40 billion, according to sources with knowledge of the plans. (Reporting by Jennifer Hughes and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Fiona Lau of IFR Editing by David Goodman)

