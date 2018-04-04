FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 3:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol - commerce ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting for company codes in paragraph 2 with no change to text)

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - China will raise anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol imported from the United States and some European suppliers, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Producers impacted by the tariffs include Dow Chemical, now known as DowDuPont, Equistar, Eastman , Ineos, Sasol and BASF.

The tariffs, which are as high as 75.5 percent for some companies including DowDuPont, will be effective from April 12, the statement said.

Ethylene glycol is used in many consumer products including antifreeze, coolant and other solvents and paints.

Reporting by Cheng Fang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

