China launches anti-dumping probe against phenol imports

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) -

* China has launched an anti-dumping investigation against phenols imported from the United States, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Monday

* A group of chemical producers including CNPC’s Jilin division, Changchun division, Sisal Chemicals and Shanghai Sinopec Mitsui Chemicals urged the Ministry to start the anti-dumping investigation on Feb. 2, the ministry said.

* The investigation will cover phenols imported between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 20, 2017