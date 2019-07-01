China soymeal futures drop 2% following Sino-U.S. talks

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) -

* Dalian soymeal futures fell as much as 2% in early trade on Monday following Sino-U.S. talks at the G20 summit

* The most actively trade soymeal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in September, were down 1.07% at 2,854 yuan ($415.73) per tonne, after falling as much as 2%

* U.S. President Donald Trump said he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday that the United States would refrain from raising levies on Chinese imports for now while China would buy more U.S. agricultural products

* China’s rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange were also down over 2% at 2,512 yuan per tonne ($1 = 6.8650 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)