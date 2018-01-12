FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 5:51 AM / in 17 minutes

TABLE-China preliminary December commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released
preliminary trade data for December on Friday. The tables below show selected commodity
and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well
as year-to-date figures.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions,
which have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come
directly from Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net
figures are calculated by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for
year-to-date.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later
in the month.
    
CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS
                                Previous  Pct      Year     Pct     Year       Pct
                      Dec       month     change   ago      change  to date    change
                      mln T     mln T              mln T            mln T            
 Imports:                                                                            
 Crude oil                33.7     37.04     -9.0    36.38    -7.4     419.57    10.1
 Refined products         2.74      2.54      7.9     2.59     5.8      29.64     6.4
 Fuel Oil No. 5-7         1.33      1.07     24.3     1.17    13.7      13.47    16.1
 Natural gas              7.89      6.55     20.5     6.07    30.0      68.57    26.9
 Exports:                                                                            
 Crude oil                0.16      0.85    -81.2     0.34   -52.9       4.86    65.3
 Refined products         6.17      5.79      6.6     5.35    15.3      52.16       8
 Net Imports:                                                                        
 Crude oil               33.54     36.19     -7.3    36.04    -6.9     414.71     9.7
 Refined products        -3.43     -3.25     -5.5    -2.76   -24.3     -22.52  -10.00
 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data.
    
BASE METALS
                          Previous   Pct     Year       Pct     Year        Pct
               Dec        month      change  ago        change  to date     change
 Imports:      tonnes     tonnes             tonnes             tonnes             
 Unwrought       450,000    470,000     0.0    490,000    -8.2   4,690,000     -5.2
 copper                                                                     
 Copper ores                                                                       
 &             1,650,000  1,780,000    -7.3  1,670,000    -1.2  17,350,000      2.3
 concentrates                                                               
 Exports:                                                                          
 Unwrought aluminium                                                               
 and products    440,000    380,000     0.2    390,000    12.8   4,790,000      4.5
 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished
products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished
products.
    
COAL, IRON & STEEL
                             Previous   Pct      Year      Pct      Year        Pct
                  Dec        month      change   ago       change   to date     change
 Imports:         mln T      mln T               mln T              mln T              
 Coal (incl           22.74      22.05      3.1     26.84    -15.3       270.9      6.1
 lignite)                                                                       
 Iron ore             84.14      94.54    -11.0     88.95     -5.4     1074.74      5.0
 Steel products         1.2       1.14      5.3      1.19      0.8        13.3      0.6
 Exports:                                                                              
 Coal (incl            0.70       0.75     -6.7      0.76     -7.9        8.17     -7.0
 lignite)                                                                       
 Coke &                1.04       0.97      7.2       0.9     15.6        8.09    -20.0
 semi-coke                                                                      
 Steel products        5.67       5.35      6.0       7.8    -27.3       75.43    -30.5
 Rare Earths          5,156      4,103     25.7     4,805      7.3      51,199      9.7
 Net Exports:                                                                          
 Steel products        4.47       4.21      6.2      6.61    -32.4       62.13    -34.8
 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
SOFTS & GRAINS
                               Previous  Pct     Year       Pct     Year         Pct
                     Dec       month     change  ago        change  to date      change
 Imports:            tonnes    tonnes            tonnes             tonnes             
 Soybeans                9.55      8.68    10.0          9     6.1        95.54    13.9
 Edible veg oil       610,000   540,000    13.0    760,000   -19.7    5,770,000     4.4
 Rubber*              840,000   670,000    25.4    730,000    15.1    7,160,000    23.2
 (natural and                                                                          
 synthetic)                                                                      
 Exports:                                                                              
 Rice                  69,150   149,032   -53.6     37,059    86.6    1,196,781     147
 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

    


 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
