February 8, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

TABLE-China preliminary January commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs
released preliminary trade data for January on Thursday. The tables
below show selected commodity and energy trade volumes, compared with
the previous month and a year earlier.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official
revisions, which have not been provided. All percentage changes are
calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated by Reuters, including
the percentage changes.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be
released later in the month.
    
CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS
                            Previous      Pct        Year     Pct
                 Jan        month         change     ago      change
                 mln T      mln T                    mln T            
 Imports:                                                             
 Crude oil           40.64          33.7       20.6    34.03      19.4
 Refined              2.88          2.74        5.1      2.6      10.8
 products                                                     
 Fuel Oil No.         1.62          1.33       21.8     1.14      42.1
 5-7                                                          
 Natural gas          7.77          7.89       -1.5     5.83      33.3
 Exports:                                                             
 Crude oil           0.398          0.16      148.8     0.48     -17.1
 Refined              4.13          6.17      -33.1     3.04      35.9
 products                                                     
 Net Imports:                                                         
 Crude oil          40.242         33.54       20.0    33.55      19.9
 Refined             -1.25         -3.43       63.6    -0.44    -184.1
 products                                                     
 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil No. 5-7 exports will appear in final
trade data.
    
BASE METALS
                            Previous      Pct        Year       Pct
                 Jan        month         change     ago        change
 Imports:        tonnes     tonnes                   tonnes             
 Unwrought         443,000       450,000        0.0    380,000      16.6
 copper                                                         
 Copper ores                                                            
 & concentrates  1,622,000     1,650,000       -1.7  1,250,000      29.8
 Exports:                                                               
 Unwrought aluminium                                                    
 and products      445,000       440,000        0.0    390,000      14.1
 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and
semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary
metal and alloy and semi-finished products.
    
COAL, IRON & STEEL
                            Previous      Pct        Year     Pct
                 Jan        month         change     ago      change
 Imports:        mln T      mln T                    mln T            
 Coal (incl          27.81         22.74       22.3    24.91      11.6
 lignite)                                                     
 Iron ore           100.34         84.14       19.3       92       9.1
 Steel products       1.19           1.2       -0.8     1.09       9.2
 Exports:                                                             
 Coal (incl           0.28          0.70      -60.0      0.6     -53.3
 lignite)                                                     
 Coke &               0.69          1.04      -33.7     0.79     -12.7
 semi-coke                                                    
 Steel products       4.65          5.67      -18.0     7.42     -37.3
 Rare Earths         3,890         5,156      -24.6    4,571     -14.9
 Net Exports:                                                         
 Steel products       3.46          4.47      -22.6     6.33     -45.3
 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
SOFTS & GRAINS
                            Previous      Pct        Year     Pct
                 Jan        month         change     ago      change
 Imports:        tonnes     tonnes                   tonnes           
 Soybeans             8.48          9.55      -11.2     7.66      10.7
 Edible veg oil    570,000       610,000       -6.6  550,000       3.6
 Rubber*           697,000       840,000      -17.0  510,000      36.7
 (natural and synthetic)                                              
 Exports:                                                             
 Rice              141,000        69,150      103.9   92,552      52.3
 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
