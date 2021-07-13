China customs says trade may slow in second-half, flags pandemic uncertainties

FILE PHOTO: Customers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak shop at the Beijing Department Store at Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said on Tuesday that the country’s trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year.

Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, also said that imported inflation risks were manageable but China’s trade still faces many uncertainties due to the global pandemic.