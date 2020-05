China April crude oil imports at 42.82 mln -Reuters calculation

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-April crude oil imports at 170 million tonnes, according to General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* China April crude oil imports at 42.82 million tonnes - Reuters calculation

* China Jan-April natural gas imports at 32.33 million tonnes - customs

* China April natural gas imports at 7.67 million tonnes - Reuters calculation

* China Jan-April coal imports at 130 million tonnes -customs

* China April coal imports at 34.22 million tonnes -Reuters calculation

* China Jan-April soybean imports at 24.51 million tonnes - customs

* China April soybean imports at 6.72 million tonnes -Reuters calculation

* China Jan-April unwrought copper imports at 1.75 million tonnes -customs

* China April unwrought copper imports at 460,952 tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-April iron ore imports at 360 million tonnes - customs

* China April iron ore imports at 97.27 million tonnes -Reuters calculation (Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)