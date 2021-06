China Jan-May crude oil imports up 2.3% at 221 million tonnes - customs

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China January-May crude oil imports up 2.3% from a year earlier at 221 million tonnes, according to General Administration of Customs statement on Monday.

* China Jan-May soybean imports up 12.8% at 38.23 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May iron ore imports up 6% at 472 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May coal imports down 25.2% at 111 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May natural gas imports up 24.5% at 49.78 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May unwrought copper imports up 8.4% at 2.37 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May steel products import up 11.6% at 6.1 million tonnes - customs (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)