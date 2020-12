China Jan-Nov crude oil imports at 504 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s January to November crude oil imports came in at 504 million tonnes, according to a statement on Monday by the General Administration of Customs

* China Jan-Nov natural gas imports at 90.44 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Nov coal imports at 265 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Nov iron ore imports at 1.073 billion tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Nov soybean imports at 92.80 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Nov unwrought copper imports at 6.17 million tonnes - customs (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team; editing by Richard Pullin)