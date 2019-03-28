China concerned about Japan curbs on Chinese telecom firms -ministry

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it has expressed concerns to Japan about its decision to restrict government purchases from telecommunication equipment makers Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp .

The ministry has noticed that Huawei and ZTE’s business operations have suffered in Japan, and if Tokyo’s action is unfair, it will hurt mutual trust between the two countries, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)