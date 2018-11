BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said it would impose anti-dumping tax on nitrile rubber products imported from Japan and South Korea.

* Ministry says the anti-dumping tax rates vary from as low as 12 percent to as high as 56.4 percent and will take effect on Friday.

* Nitrile rubber is used in automotive and aeronautical industries to make hoses and seals. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Darren Schuettler)