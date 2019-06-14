Chinese Labor Unrest
China extends anti-dumping duties on some steel tubes, pipes from US, EU

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has decided to extend anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes for high temperature and pressure service from the United States and European Union, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday. The anti-dumping tax rate applicable to steel tubes and pipes is between 57.9% and 147.8%. on companies in the U.S. and the EU.

China, the world’s largest steel producer and consumer, had imposed 13-14.1% tariffs on companies in the U.S. and the EU in 2014 which expired on May 10, 2019. (Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

