July 23, 2018 / 1:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China launches probe into stainless steel imports from EU, Japan, S.Korea, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Monday it has launched an anti-dumping probe into imports of stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel sheet and plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

The move follows a complaint by Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel, it said.

China imported 703,000 tonnes of those products in 2017, with 98 percent coming from the regions targeted by the investigation. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)

