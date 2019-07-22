Basic Materials
China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from Indonesia, EU, Japan, S.Korea

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China said on Monday it will impose anti-dumping duties on some stainless steel products imported from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

The anti-dumping tariff rates applicable to stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates have been set at between 18.1% and 103.1% on companies in the EU and the three Asian nations, effective July 23, 2019, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The decision follows an anti-dumping probe in July last year. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Richard Pullin)

