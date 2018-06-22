China slaps anti-dumping tariffs on styrene from South Korea, Taiwan and U.S.

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) -

* China’s Commerce Ministry said it will impose anti-dumping tariffs on imported styrene from South Korea, Taiwan and the United States

* The anti-dumping tariffs, ranging from 3.8 percent to 55.7 percent and lasting for five years, will take effect from June 23, the ministry said in a statement on its website

* Beijing said styrene imports from South Korea, Taiwan and the United States have increased significantly in recent years and have hit the domestic sector in mainland China, according to the statement (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Aizhu Chen; editing by Richard Pullin)