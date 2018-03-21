FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:41 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

China will safeguard national interests in response to U.S. trade investigations-vice commerce min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China will actively take measures to safeguard China’s and its industries’ interests, vice commerce minister said in response to United State’s trade investigations.

The U.S decision to launch trade investigations is a unilateral act of trade protectionism, vice minister Wang Shouwen said in New Delhi, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The adoption of trade restrictive measures will not only impede normal international trade order but also cause serious damage to multilateral trade, Wang added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
