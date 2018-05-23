FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

China welcomes high-quality U.S. products to enter its market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - China welcomes high-quality and competitive products made by the United States to enter its market, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Both China and the United States will seriously implement a deal reached in Washington, including the purchase of farm and and energy products, the ministry said in a statement.

China said on Tuesday it would cut import tariffs for automobiles and car parts in the effort to further open up its markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

