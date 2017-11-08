FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-China preliminary October commodity trade data
November 8, 2017 / 5:48 AM / in an hour

REFILE-TABLE-China preliminary October commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

 (Refiles to add named item code)
    BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs released
preliminary trade data for October on Wednesday. The tables below show selected commodity
and energy trade volumes, compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as
year-to-date figures.
    The previous month and previous year figures do not reflect official revisions, which
have not been provided. The percentage changes for year-to-date figures come directly from
Customs. All other percentage changes are calculated by Reuters. Net figures are calculated
by Reuters, including the percentage changes, even for year-to-date.
    Detailed final figures from Customs with a further breakdown will be released later in
the month.
    
CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS
                 Oct        previous   pct     Year     pct        year to     pct
                            month      change  ago      change     date        change 
                 mln T      mln T              mln T                                    
 Imports:                                                                               
 Crude oil           31.03      37.01  -16.16    28.79       7.78      349.08      11.80
 Refined              1.95        2.3  -15.22     1.76      10.80       24.35       4.70
 products                                                                      
 Fuel Oil             0.79       1.13  -30.09     0.81      -2.47       11.07      15.70
 No.5-7                                                                        
 Natural gas          5.81       5.94   -2.19     3.82      52.09       54.16      24.90
                                                                                        
                                                                                        
 exports:                                                                               
 crude oil            0.27       0.45  -40.00     0.29      -6.90        3.85      59.80
 refined              3.71       3.82   -2.88     4.07      -8.85       40.35       5.90
 products                                                                      
                                                                                        
 Net imports                                                                            
 crude oil           30.76      36.56  -15.86     28.5       7.93      345.23      11.41
 Refined             -1.76      -1.52   15.79    -2.31     -23.81         -16      -7.74
 products                                                                      
 Note: Natural gas and fuel oil no. 5-7 exports will appear in final trade data.
    
BASE METALS
                        Previous   Pct     Year     Pct     Year        Pct
             October    month      change  ago      change  to date     change
 Imports:    tonnes     tonnes             tonnes           tonnes            
 Unwrought     330,000    430,000  -0.233  290,000    13.8   3,760,000    -7.8
 copper                                                                 
 Copper                                                                       
 ores                                                                   
 &           1,370,000  1,470,000    -6.8  1,360,0     0.7  13,930,000     2.9
 concentrat                                     00                      
 es                                                                     
 Exports:                                                                     
 Unwrought aluminium                                                          
 and           350,000    370,000  -0.054  350,000     0.0   3,980,000     4.1
 products                                                               
 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products.
Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products.
    
COAL, IRON & STEEL
                            Previous   Pct     Year     Pct          Year        Pct
                 Oct        month      change  ago      change       to date     change
 Imports:        mln T      mln T              mln T                 mln T                  
 Coal (incl          21.28      27.08  -21.42    21.58        -1.39      226.12         12.1
 lignite)                                                                        
 Iron ore            79.49     102.83  -22.70     80.8        -1.62      896.23          6.3
 Steel products       0.95       1.24  -23.39     1.08       -12.04       10.96          0.5
 Exports:                                                                                   
 Coal (incl           0.12       0.69  -82.61      0.9       -86.67        6.71         -6.7
 lignite)                                                                        
 Coke &               0.34       0.47  -27.66     0.87       -60.92        6.08        -26.6
 semi-coke                                                                       
 Steel products       4.98       5.14   -3.11      7.7       -35.32       64.49        -30.4
 Rare Earths         3,467      3,715   -6.68    3,432         1.02      41,939         10.7
 Net Exports:                                                                               
 Steel products       4.03        3.9    3.33     6.62       -39.12       53.53        -34.6
 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes
    
SOFTS & GRAINS
                        Previous   Pct      Year     Pct     Year        Pct
             October    month      change   ago      change  to date     change
 Imports:    tonnes     tonnes              tonnes           tonnes              
 Soybeans         5.86       8.11    -27.7     5.21    12.5       77.31      15.2
 Edible veg    470,000    600,000    -21.7  310,000    51.6   4,630,000       8.8
 oil                                                                     
 Rubber*       530,000    660,000    -19.7  450,000    17.8   5,650,000      24.9
 (natural and                                                                    
 synthetic)                                                              
 Exports:                                                                        
 Rice           90,725    169,456    -46.5   52,324    73.4     978,599     157.3
 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Stella Qiu, Cheng Fang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
