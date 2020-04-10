Trafigura seeks oil, metals traders for China team

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) -

* Commodities trading giant Trafigura is looking to fill six positions in its China team, according to a notice posted on its Wechat account on Friday

* The company listed vacancies for a China oil trader and a China metals trader, as well as an oil traffic operator and a metals traffic operator in the notice, which provided an email address for human resources at its Shanghai office

* The other positions Trafigura is seeking to fill are for an IT business analyst and an accountant, the posting showed

* A Geneva-based spokeswoman for Trafigura did not immediately comment on the hiring plans

* Trafigura’s chief economist said last week global oil demand could fall by more than 30 million barrels per day - around one third of daily consumption - in April as the coronavirus sharply slows economic activity (Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang. Editing by Carmel Crimmins.)