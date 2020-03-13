China waives port construction fees for international cargoes until June 30

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Transport said on Friday it would waive port construction fees for imported and exported cargoes from March 1 until June 30.

* The waiver is being made to help business return to work and to stabilise foreign trade in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

* The ministry will also halve the compensation fund for ship pollution over the same period, according to a statement on its website. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Jan Harvey)