China's Qingdao says removes Tsingtao Brewery president from position

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China’s Qingdao city government has removed the president of Tsingtao Brewery from his position, it said without giving a reason.

The statement published on the Qingdao government’s website said the decision to remove Fan Wei was made on Feb. 26 and did not say if another position was lined up for him. Tsingtao Brewery, one of China’s largest beer makers, is based in the coastal city of Qingdao. (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)