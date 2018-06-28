FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

China's Alibaba decides to make investment in Turkey's Trendyol - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Alibaba has decided to invest in Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, the Turkish company said in a statement on Thursday.

Trendyol, one of Turkey’s best known online fashion retailers, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey’s fragmented e-commerce market.

“With the agreement, Alibaba and Trendyol will work together to increase Trendyol’s growth in Turkey and its surroundings,” Trendyol said in the statement.

Alibaba and Trendyol did not give any further details on the investment’s size and timing. The companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
