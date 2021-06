SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday its commerce minister Wang Wentao spoke to his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo, in a statement posted on the official website of China’s commerce ministry.

Both sides recognise the importance of business exchanges and will keep lines of communication open, the statement said. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Engen Tham; Editing by Tom Hogue)