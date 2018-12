WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed China’s move on Friday to suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles, saying it could help push forward a larger trade deal with Beijing.

“U.S. is doing very well. China wants to make a big and very comprehensive deal. It could happen, and rather soon!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)