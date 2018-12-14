China says to suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made cars from Jan 1

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday it will suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The government will suspend 25 percent tariffs on 144 U.S. vehicle and auto part items and 5 percent tariffs on 67 auto items between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2019, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Ministry of Finance also said it hopes China and the United States can speed up negotiations to remove all additional tariffs on each other’s goods. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)