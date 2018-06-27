FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 9:52 AM / in 27 minutes

U.S. defence chief says his talks in China have been very good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that his talks in China have been “very, very” good.

“I am happy to be in China and we are assigning the same high degree of importance to the military to military relationship, as you just noted,” Mattis said.

“This is an important time in (the) history of China and the United States, as we work our relationship forward and I’ve had very, very good discussions this morning as well as a very high degree of courtesy shown to me by your military.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart Writing by Ben Blanchard)

