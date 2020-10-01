China's U.S. envoy says U.S.-China relations must be put on right track

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to Washington said on Thursday that China’s relations with the United States were facing “severe difficulties” and the two countries should lose no time in putting them on the right track.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai told a virtual ceremony to mark China’s National Day that Beijing was willing to develop relations with Washington with “goodwill and sincerity.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)