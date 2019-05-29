Eying China, Pentagon submits new report on rare earth minerals

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department has submitted a report to Congress on rare earth minerals as it looks to reduce American reliance on China, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday, amid mounting concern in Washington about Beijing’s role as a supplier.

“The department continues to work closely with the president, Congress and the industrial base to mitigate U.S. reliance on China for rare earth minerals,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a spokesman.

“The department recently submitted a Defense Production Act III rare earth mineral report to Congress, demonstrating the department’s continued focus on reducing reliance on China,” Andrews said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)