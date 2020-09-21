China air force video appears to show simulated attack on U.S. air base on Guam

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China’s air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam, as regional tensions continue to rise.

The video, released on Saturday on People’s Liberation Army Air Force Weibo account, came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express Beijing’s anger at the visit of a senior U.S. State Department official to Taipei.

Guam is home to major U.S. military facilities, including the air base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia Pacific region.

The Chinese air force’s two minute and 15 second video, set to solemn, dramatic music like a trailer for a Hollywood movie, shows H-6 bombers taking off from a desert base. The video is called “The god of war H-6K goes on the attack!”

Halfway through, a pilot presses a button and looses off a missile at an unnamed seaside runway.

The missile homes in on the runway, a satellite image of which is shown that looks exactly like the layout of Andersen, though it is not named.

The music suddenly stops as images of the ground shaking appear, following by aerial views of an explosion. “We are the defenders of the motherland’s aerial security; we have the confidence and ability to always defend the security of the motherland’s skies,” the PLAAF wrote in a brief description for the video.

Neither China’s Defence Ministry nor U.S. Indo-Pacific Command immediately responded to a request for comment on the video.

The H-6 has been involved in multiple Chinese flights around and near Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s air force, including those last week.

The H-6K is the latest model of the bomber, which is based on the 1950s vintage Soviet Tu-16. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting and writing by Ben Blanchard in Taipei. Editing by Gerry Doyle)