Industrials
July 14, 2020 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the government would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The company is the main contractor for a $620 million upgrade package for Taiwan’s Patriot surface-to-air missiles.

China strongly opposes all U.S. arms sales to democratic Taiwan, saying it is an interference in internal Chinese affairs. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

