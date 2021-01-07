Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: 5G active antenna units with logos of China Mobile and Huawei are seen in front of a National People's Congress (NPC) conference center in Luoyang, Henan province, China February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of three Chinese telecom companies, China Mobile Ltd,, China Telecom Corporation Ltd, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd,, from its benchmarks.

“S&P DJI’s announcement to move forward with removing the above-referenced ADRs from its indices is due to the New York Stock Exchange’s latest confirmation that the ADRs will be delisted prior to the open on Monday, January 11, 2021,” it said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

