FTSE Russell says will delete Chinese telecoms firms from global indexes

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell will delete three Chinese telecom firms from global indexes from Jan. 11 following a U.S. executive order, the company said Thursday.

In a statement dated Jan. 7, FTSE Russell said it would delete China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), the FTSE Global China A Inclusion Indexes and associated indexes.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

