China says 'resolutely opposes' new U.S. law on Tibet

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it “resolutely opposes” a new U.S. law on Tibet, saying Tibet is an internal affair and that Beijing allows no foreign interference.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The law seeks to promote access to Tibet for U.S. diplomats and other officials, journalists, and other citizens by denying U.S. entry for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the law would harm China-U.S. relations if it is implemented. (Reporting by Philip Wen Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)