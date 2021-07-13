Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

China H1 exports to U.S. up 31.7% in yuan terms - customs

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States grew 31.7% in yuan terms in the first half of 2021, while imports grew 43.9%, customs spokesperson Li Kuiwen said at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Agricultural imports from the United States grew 120.8% in yuan terms in the same period, he said. China committed to buying more U.S. agricultural goods under a trade deal reached last year. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

