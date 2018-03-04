FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

China says it does not want a trade war with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China does not want a trade war with the United States, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the Chinese parliament, said on Sunday at a briefing ahead of China’s annual session of parliament, which begins this week.

China has said that it will take measures to safeguard its interests after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium to protect U.S.-based producers. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

