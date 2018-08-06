FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 1:19 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

REFILE-China state media attacks Trump on trade in unusually harsh terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China’s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an unusually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama”.

Trump’s wish for others to play along with his drama is “wishful thinking,” the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said in an editorial.

The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into “zero-sum game”.

“Governing a country is not like doing business,” the editorial said, arguing that Trump’s actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Michael Perry)

