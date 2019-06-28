REFILE-Best-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser

(Corrects typographical error in Chinese president’s name to make it “Jinping” instead of “Jingping”)

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The best-case scenario for talks on Saturday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a resumption of trade negotiations, a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

“Restarting negotiations would be a best-case scenario,” Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)