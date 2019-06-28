REFILE-UPDATE 1-Best-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser

(Corrects typographical error in Chinese president’s name in first paragraph to make it “Jinping” instead of “Jingping”)

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The best-case scenario for talks on Saturday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a resumption of trade negotiations, a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

“Restarting negotiations would be a best-case scenario,” Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, told reporters at the White House.

Trump and Xi are to meet in Osaka, Japan, where they are among world leaders gathered for a G20 summit.

Trade talks have stalled between the two countries and Trump is threatening $325 billion more in tariffs on Chinese imports unless Beijing makes concessions.

Pence postponed a speech about China’s human rights record and national security concerns that had been scheduled for June 24 in order to avoid antagonizing the Chinese in advance of the Trump-Xi meeting.

