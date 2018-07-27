FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 12:13 PM / in an hour

China says vaccine maker Changsheng broke manufacturing rules, faked records - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet investigation group has found that vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology broke the law in manufacturing rabies vaccines, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

The investigation group said the company had systematically falsified production and testing records to avoid regulatory scrutiny, according to Xinhua.

China has launched sweeping spot checks on vaccine makers around the country after Changsheng was found to have falsified data and sold ineffective vaccines for children. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

