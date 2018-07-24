FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
July 24, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's drug regulator to conduct full review of scandal-hit vaccine firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s food and drug regulator said on Tuesday it will conduct a full review of the production and sales process in a vaccine maker accused of falsifying data.

State Food and Drug Administration will review the entire process of Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd’s vaccine production and sales, it said in a statement posted on its website.

The regulator will also conduct a production review of every vaccine maker in the country to contain potential risks, the statement said.

China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records reagrding a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants. (Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.