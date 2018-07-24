China's drug regulator to conduct full review of scandal-hit vaccine firm

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s food and drug regulator said on Tuesday it will conduct a full review of the production and sales process in a vaccine maker accused of falsifying data.

State Food and Drug Administration will review the entire process of Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd’s vaccine production and sales, it said in a statement posted on its website.

The regulator will also conduct a production review of every vaccine maker in the country to contain potential risks, the statement said.

China’s drug regulator has accused Changsheng of fabricating production and inspection records reagrding a rabies vaccine regularly given to infants. (Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)